GBI probes inmate death at Athens-Clarke County Jail

The Brief The GBI is investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead in his Athens-Clarke County Jail cell. A guard found the man slumped over and unresponsive while delivering a fresh uniform on Easter Sunday. Officials have not yet released the man's name or a specific cause of death pending an autopsy.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail this past weekend.

What we know:

The man was unresponsive when a guard entered his cell to provide a fresh uniform on Easter Sunday.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found seated and slumped over.

Medics were called to the cell but were unable to revive him; the coroner subsequently pronounced the inmate dead.

What we don't know:

The man’s name is being withheld until deputies can contact his next of kin. He is described as a 45-year-old white male.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the man’s cause of death, how long he may have been unresponsive before being discovered, if he had any previous medical conditions, or if foul play is suspected.