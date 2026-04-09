GBI probes inmate death at Athens-Clarke County Jail
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail this past weekend.
What we know:
The man was unresponsive when a guard entered his cell to provide a fresh uniform on Easter Sunday.
According to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found seated and slumped over.
Medics were called to the cell but were unable to revive him; the coroner subsequently pronounced the inmate dead.
What we don't know:
The man’s name is being withheld until deputies can contact his next of kin. He is described as a 45-year-old white male.
An autopsy is expected to reveal the man’s cause of death, how long he may have been unresponsive before being discovered, if he had any previous medical conditions, or if foul play is suspected.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a statement provided to FOX 5 by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.