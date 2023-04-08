GBI on scene of shooting involving Atlanta police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer this morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department, the call came in just before 4 a.m. It reportedly happened off of North Avenue NW in the Bankhead neighborhood.

Both the police officer and a suspect are in the hospital right now.

Their conditions are unknown and APD has not yet said what led to the shooting.

It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate shootings involving police officers.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information is available.