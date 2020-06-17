GBI: Officers charged, but investigation into Rayshard Brooks' shooting not complete

Two officers have been charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks, but the investigative body called in to handle the officer-involved shooting says its agents have not completed their work.



In a statement to FOX 5, the Georgia Bureau of Investation says while it has made "significant progress" in the case, it is still "in the process of conducting this investigation."

"Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office," the statement reads in part.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday his decision to charge former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan in Brooks' killing.

GBI officials said they were not aware of the press conference before it was conducted.

"We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office," the GBI statement continued.

Rolfe, the officer at the time who pulled the trigger, is facing 11 charges, including felony murder, and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Brosnan, who was with Rolfe during the shooting, was facing a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office. He is now cooperating with the District Attorney's Office as a witness.



The GBI was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12, to investigate the shooting of Brooks' by one of its officers at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue.

The officers were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Brooks reportedly failed a field sobriety test. A struggled ensued when officers tried to handcuff Brooks. In the struggle, Brooks managed to grab an officer's Taser and break away. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away.

An autopsy revealed he died from two gunshot wounds to his back.

Both officers were given until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, to turn themselves in. Howard is requesting no bond for Rolfe and a $50,000 bond for Brosnan.