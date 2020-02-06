GBI: Man recovering after chase leads to trooper-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new details Wednesday evening about a driver who opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Middle Georgia.

Investigators said it happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the driver side-swiped the unmarked patrol car on Georgia Highway 57.

During a brief pursuit, the driver hit the brakes, causing a crash in Twiggs County.

According to the GBI, that is when Clinton Matthew Smith hopped out of the truck and fired shots.

The trooper returned fire, hitting Matthew in the arm and hand.

He remains in the hospital as of Wednesday night facing numerous charges.

The trooper was not hurt.