GBI: Man killed in Hampton after exchanging fire with officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers performing a welfare check.

It started early Wednesday morning at a home along North Avenue. The GBI said Hampton police officers were performing a welfare check at the location when they encountered 51-year-old William Harris at the home.

Harris yelled at the officers, threatening to kill them and firing a shot at them, the GBI said. Officers returned fire, prompting Harris to retreat back into the house, the GBI said.

The Henry County Police Department’s SWAT team arrived and entered the home. Officers found Harris dead inside. A gun was found near his body, the GBI said.

No officers were injured.

The GBI will turn over the conclusion of their independent investigation over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.