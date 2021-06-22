GBI investigating law enforcement shooting in Covington
article
COVINGTON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the shooting involved a deputy at a residence off of Ga. Highway 162.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details about injuries and any suspects in custody.
This story is breaking. Check back for details.
