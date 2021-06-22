GBI investigating law enforcement shooting in Covington

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Covington.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the shooting involved a deputy at a residence off of Ga. Highway 162.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details about injuries and any suspects in custody.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

