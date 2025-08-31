GBI investigating Henry County officer-involved shooting

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Henry County. The GBI said agents are actively working the scene and that there was no threat to the public. FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the area.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened on Brannan Road, a rural road just north of McDonough.

The GBI said agents were actively working the scene and that there was no threat to the public. The agency did not provide any other information.

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the area. FOX 5 has also reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies in Henry County for more information.

Dig deeper:

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Henry County over the holiday weekend. On Friday, officers shot a minor who was allegedly trying to attack his mother.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from an email to FOX 5 by GBI agents.



