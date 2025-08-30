Henry County police officer shoots juvenile during domestic call

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Henry County that injured a child.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday as officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son, according to the GBI. While officers were responding, they learned the woman had locked herself in her bedroom, and the son was trying to break in the room.

When officers arrived, they said they found the boy in an upstairs bedroom with a knife. An officer shot the boy, injuring him.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the mother, son or the officer involved. They also have not released the boy’s age, other than confirming he is a minor.

What's next:

The GBI will turn over its findings to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.