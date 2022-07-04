GBI investigating deadly shooting of armed man by Houston County deputies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Houston County Sunday night.

According to the GBI, the incident began around 10 p.m. Sunday when Houston County deputies were called to the 400 block of Tharpe Road for a welfare check on a man described as suicidal.

When deputies arrived, officials say they found 44-year-old James Parks barricaded inside him home.

After deputies tried to make contact with him, the GBI says Parks came out of the home holding a gun and chambered a round.

Deputies shot Parks as he turned toward them. Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct its own independent investigation, which will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney's Office for a review.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

