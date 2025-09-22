GBI investigating Barnesville homicide after weekend shooting

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Deondrey Florence's fatal shooting in Barnesville. Investigators are actively searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Barnesville Police or GBI, with anonymous tips accepted.



State agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Barnesville over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Deondrey Florence of Barnesville was shot and killed late Saturday night near the 200 block of Southland Drive. Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported shots fired. Florence was found dead at the scene.

The Barnesville Police Department requested assistance from the GBI, which is leading the investigation with help from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be turned over to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

What we don't know:

Investigators continue to search for the gunman.

What they're saying:

The Barnesville Police Department said officers and deputies had been working around the clock on multiple situations tied to the weekend’s events.

The Barnesville-Lamar Chamber of Commerce urged residents to show appreciation for local officers, noting that some had "absolutely NO sleep due to the tragic events that unfolded and keeping our downtown area protected during the festival."

What you can do:

The investigation is active and ongoing, the GBI said in a release. Officials asked anyone with information to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1244 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.