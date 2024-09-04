GBI investigating after Colquitt County suspect dies after K9 bite during arrest

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a use-of-force incident in Colquitt County that resulted in the death of 44-year-old Kevin James Kennedy of Pavo.

The incident occurred after a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper attempted to stop Kennedy, who was driving a blue 4-wheeler suspected to be connected to recent thefts and burglaries in the area.

On Aug. 22 around 2:30 p.m., the Trooper spotted Kennedy on State Road 33 and Lanier Road and attempted to pull him over.

Kennedy fled, leading the Trooper on a chase through fields, ditches, and back onto the highway. During the pursuit, Kennedy turned the 4-wheeler into the Trooper’s patrol car, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Kennedy then tried to run away, but a GSP K-9 tracked and apprehended him with a bite. The Trooper handcuffed Kennedy and noted an injury from the K-9 bite. EMS and local deputies provided medical assistance at the scene, and Kennedy was transported to a hospital in Macon for further treatment.

Kennedy died from his injuries on Aug. 27 in the early afternoon. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI's investigation into the incident is ongoing, and once complete, the findings will be turned over to Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy for review.