GBI investigating after body found on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in after a man was found dead in the middle of a road in Jonesboro early Sunday morning.
What we know:
According to the GBI, Donald Eugene Kelly, 50, of Jonesboro, was found dead around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road.
The Jonesboro Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said whether the death is being considered suspicious.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department at (770) 478-7407 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release on the GBI's website.