GBI investigating after body found on Jonesboro road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in after a man was found dead in the middle of a road in Jonesboro early Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to the GBI, Donald Eugene Kelly, 50, of Jonesboro, was found dead around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road.

The Jonesboro Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether the death is being considered suspicious.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department at (770) 478-7407 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019.