GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Bartow County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is responding to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Bartow County.

What we know:

The incident happened Monday off Spur GA-20, just east of Cartersville.

The GBI said agents were requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Local perspective:

It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate any officer-involved shooting in Georgia.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.