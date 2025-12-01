GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is responding to a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Bartow County.
What we know:
The incident happened Monday off Spur GA-20, just east of Cartersville.
The GBI said agents were requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.
Local perspective:
It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate any officer-involved shooting in Georgia.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent by the GBI.