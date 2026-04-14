GBI identifies road rage suspect fatally shot on I-85

The Brief The GBI identified 41-year-old Stephen James Alexander of Savannah as the man killed in an Interstate 85 shootout with deputies. Banks County deputies attempted to stop Alexander following a road rage report before a PIT maneuver ended a brief chase. Investigators say Alexander fired at law enforcement officers, who then returned fire and killed him at the scene.



State investigators have identified a Savannah man killed during a chase and shootout with Banks County deputies on Interstate 85 last week.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in a confrontation with law enforcement as 41-year-old Stephen James Alexander.

Alexander died on April 8 following an exchange of gunfire with Banks County deputies.

RELATED: Road rage incident reportedly leads to I-85 fatal shooting

The shootout happened on I-85 after deputies attempted to stop Alexander's vehicle.

According to the GBI, Alexander fired at the deputies, and they returned fire.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The backstory:

The incident began when Jackson County authorities issued a "Be On the Lookout" alert for a vehicle involved in an alleged road rage incident.

Around 4:20 a.m., Banks County deputies spotted a car matching that description near Exit 149 on I-85.

When the driver refused to pull over, deputies began a pursuit.

They eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Investigators say that as soon as the car came to a halt, Alexander began firing at the officers, leading to the fatal shootout.

What's next:

The GBI is currently leading the investigation. Once their work is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for a formal review.