Manhunt murder suspect shot after returning to Coweta County crime scene, deputies say

A nearly 24-hour manhunt in Coweta County has come to an end after deputies say the suspect they were looking for returned to the scene of the original crime.

Deputies say Dustin Allen Phillips, who was wanted for killing a woman at 150 Halo Trace on Tuesday, came back to the house late Wednesday night.

Moments after deputies arrived, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office says Phillips shot at them. They returned fire.

Dustin Allen Phillips

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The GBI has confirmed shots were fired involving deputies in Coweta County on Nov. 22, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Allen had an active warrant out for his arrest for felony murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told FOX 5 a full report on what happened would be released Thursday morning.

