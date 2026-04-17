GBI charges Atlanta man with sexual exploitation of children

article

The Brief An Atlanta man is behind bars after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with a child online. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tracked the digital activity to the suspect following a tip from a national child safety group. It is not yet clear when the suspect will appear in court or if he has a lawyer.



A 33-year-old Atlanta man was arrested on accusations that he had inappropriate communications with a child online.

What we know:

Matthew Evan Marks was charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with one count of distributing obscene material to a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of children, and one count of violating the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.

According to the GBI, an investigation was launched in June 2025 following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit tracked the communications to Marks, who was arrested on Thursday.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known when his next court appearance is scheduled or if he has retained legal representation.