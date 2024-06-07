GBI arrests Hapeville officer for misconduct during arrest processing

article

A Hapeville police officer has been charged with battery and violation of oath of office after an incident earlier this week.

Shevoy Brown, 29, of Hampton, was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday after a week-long probe into his actions on June 3.

According to the GBI, Brown was accused of using a Taser on a person he had arrested while at the Hapeville Police Department headquarters during processing.

Investigators say the arrestee was checked by medics and later booked into the Fulton County Jail on misdemeanor charges.

Hapeville Police Department Chief Bruce Hedley asked the GBI to conduct an independent review into the use of force.

Brown was booked into the Fulton County Jail.