GBI arrests Cobb County police officer for sexual battery against a child
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cobb County police officer for sexually assaulting a child under 16, the agency said.
What we know:
According to the GBI, investigators began looking into a claim of child abuse in September. As a result of the investigation, Cobb County Police Officer Withman Benjamin, 47, of Canton, was arrested on Jan. 9.
Officials said Benjamin was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16 and booked into the Cherokee County Jail. The case will be turned over to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.
Dig deeper:
According to the Cobb County Police Department, Benjamin has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process.
In a statement sent to FOX 5, Chief Dan Ferrell said:
"The residents of Cobb County expect and deserve law enforcement officers who uphold the law and demonstrate integrity at all times, both on and off duty. We are committed to following the facts, respecting due process, and taking all appropriate action to maintain the trust and confidence of our community."
