Cobb County police officer accused of child cruelty

article

The Brief A Cobb County police officer is accused of child cruelty. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating Officer Tyler Bertolini. Bertolini has been put on administrative leave.



A Cobb County officer is under investigation for alleged child cruelty, according to police.

What we know:

Officer Tyler Bertolini was charged with two counts of cruelty to children (first and third degree) following an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Bertolini was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

The Cobb County Police Department has placed Bertolini on administrative leave while the legal process plays out.

What they're saying:

"The expectation in Cobb County is clear. Our officers must uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, on and off duty. We are reviewing the facts, respecting due process, and will take appropriate action to maintain the trust of our community," Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said.

Cobb County PD said they will continue to provide updates as the case progresses.

What we don't know:

The events surrounding the arrest are unclear. FOX 5 has reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for further information on what led up to Bertolini's arrest.