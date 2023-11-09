Gas line break shuts down Northside Drive in Sandy Springs

article

Part of Northside Drive in Sandy Springs is shut down Thursday morning over a potential hazard for commuters.

The city blocked off part of the road overnight due to a gas line break.

Crews worked through the night to repair the break, but a closure remains in place between Mount Vernon Highway and New Northside Drive.

Drivers should use Mount Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive, and Powers Ferry Road as a detour to avoid the closure.

Officials have not said when the road will be reopened.