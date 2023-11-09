Gas line break shuts down Northside Drive in Sandy Springs
article
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Part of Northside Drive in Sandy Springs is shut down Thursday morning over a potential hazard for commuters.
The city blocked off part of the road overnight due to a gas line break.
Crews worked through the night to repair the break, but a closure remains in place between Mount Vernon Highway and New Northside Drive.
Drivers should use Mount Vernon Highway, Dupree Drive, and Powers Ferry Road as a detour to avoid the closure.
Officials have not said when the road will be reopened.