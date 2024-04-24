Reported gas leak at Cascade Elementary under investigation

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A possible gas leak at Cascade Elementary on Venetian Drive SW in southwest Atlanta was reported on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Gas & Light trucks and employees were observed at the school.

Shortly after noon, AGL contacted FOX 5 and said they were called in to turn off the gas at the school because there was an equipment failure at the school. Their outdoor gas lines were not involved, according to the gas company.

FOX 5 has reached out to the school district for information about the leak.