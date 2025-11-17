'Gas on God' event returns to help local families in College Park

The Brief College Park’s "Gas on God" event returns Saturday with free fuel. Mega Faith Center will give $50 of gas per car at a Chevron on Old National Highway. Pastor Jessie Simms says the effort aims to support and uplift local families.



A College Park church is partnering with city and Fulton County leaders to help residents fill up their tanks this weekend during its annual "Gas on God" event.

What we know:

Mega Faith Center will host the gas giveaway on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Chevron station located at 5110 Old National Highway. Each vehicle will receive $50 worth of gas, while supplies last.

Senior Pastor Jessie Simms says the event is meant to remind the community that they are supported and not facing hardships alone.

The church has held similar outreach events in past years, aiming to ease financial strain for families and show solidarity with local residents.

What's next:

More details about parking and traffic flow are expected to be released ahead of Saturday’s distribution.

