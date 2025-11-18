Some Gainesville residents will be without water this weekend | What you need to know

The Brief Overnight water outage will hit about 625 meters along Gaines Ferry Road beginning late Friday. Dozens of surrounding streets will lose service during the water main relocation for the roundabout project. Residents are urged to protect water-dependent equipment and use caution driving near overnight construction.



Gainesville residents along Gaines Ferry Road will lose water service overnight Friday as crews work to relocate a major water main tied to the new Gaines Ferry roundabout project.

Timeline:

City officials say the outage will begin around 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, and continue until about 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. Gainesville Water Resources expects roughly 625 meters to be affected.

Local perspective:

The interruption will impact customers on Athletic Club Drive, Bailey Drive, Brighton Way, Chelsea Way, Chestnut Hill Road, Chestnut Parkway, Chestnut Ridge Road, Clear Spring Lane, Club View Court, Dartmoor Drive, Deep Valley Court, Deep Woods Court, Gaines Ferry Road, Great Water Drive, Green Oak Ridge, Hickory Nut Court, Johnson Circle, Long Ridge Court, Millstone Cove Drive, Misty Cove Lane, Misty Harbor Court, Misty Harbor Lane, Morning View Court, Outlook Court, Quiet Cove Court, Secret Cove Court, Snelling Mill Road, Snug Harbor Court, South Creek Court, Spring Lake Drive, Summercrest Court, Sunset Court, Sweetwater Point, Tall Woods Court, Tie Down Court, Vista View Court, Winter Harbor Drive, Wooded Cove Court, Woodlake Drive, and Yacht Club Road.

What you can do:

The city urged customers to take precautions to protect any equipment that depends on running water. Drivers in the area are also asked to slow down, follow detours, and watch for construction crews working overnight.

What they're saying:

The city of Gainesville says it appreciates the public’s patience during the project.