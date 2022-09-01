Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation for relationship with 16-year-old student, police say

Gainesville police said a former high school teacher faces child molestation charges stemming from a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Police said officers arrested Cameron Millholland on Wednesday at his home in Dawsonville after receiving a tip from Gainesville City Schools.

Police said the tip came to police on Aug. 18 and the school district immediately placed Millholland on leave. Police said the district cooperated with the police investigation.

Investigators discovered a "pattern" of alleged inappropriate behavior by Millholland. Investigators gathered information that indicated he had inappropriate electronic communication with a student.

Millholland is in Hall County Jail following his arrest and a police search of his home.

The case remains open, police said.

"Safety of students and staff is our top priority," Police Chief Jay Parrish said. "We encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated."