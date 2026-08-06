Gainesville steakhouse puts dry-aging process in the spotlight

The Brief Gainesville's CHR Steak is the creation of executive chef and owner Jeremy Green, whose dream of running a dry-aged prime steakhouse came true in October 2025. CHR Steak has quickly gained a loyal fanbase, thanks in part to its glass dry-aging cooler located right in the center of the dining room. Green says after that all-important aging process, steaks are then hand-trimmed, cut-to-order, and cooked over an open fire.



They say that age is nothing but a number — and at one of downtown Gainesville’s top restaurants, that number is always "prime."

CHR Steak is the creation of executive chef and owner Jeremy Green, whose dream of running a dry-aged prime steakhouse came true in October 2025.

Located right on the Historic Gainesville Square, CHR Steak quickly gained a loyal fanbase thanks to its glass dry-aging cooler located right in the center of the dining room. That means diners can literally watch the aging process, which Green says involves allowing water to evaporate (thus concentrating the flavor) and enzymes to break down muscle fibers (which results in a more tender cut).

The meat is then hand-trimmed, cut-to-order, and cooked over an open fire.

Along with the meat, CHR Steak has become a go-to for wine lovers, boasting a lengthy wine list curated by the three sommeliers on staff.

There’s also a loyalty program called The Blade Club, which Green says is essentially a small "inner circle" of valued guests who are known to the entire staff and gain priority access to tasting menus, seasonal dinners, and events.

CHR Steak is located at 126 Bradford Street Northeast, Suite 100, in Gainesville, and regular dinner hours are 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays (Happy Hour is 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays). For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we’ve never been ones to turn down a T-bone at 8:00 in the morning — so we booked some time at CHR Steak and spent the morning getting a lesson in dry-aging from Jeremy Green. Click the video player in this article to check it out.