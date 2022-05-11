Gainesville man found in possession of $8,400 in cocaine, meth, fentanyl during search warrant, deputies say

article

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators said a month-long investigation led to a Tuesday night arrest of a Gainesville man accused of drug trafficking.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Milton Marshall on Ledan Road for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Agents found 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of meth, 24 fentanyl tablets and some marijuana during a search warrant. Investigators estimated there were about $8,400 in drugs and $1,255 in cash in the home.

Agents found two loaded pistols.

Marshall is in custody at Hall County Jail.