Gainesville man charged with 2 counts of sexually exploiting a minor

Hall County deputies have charged a Gainesville man with multiple counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say they began an investigation into 34-year-old Sean Louis Rose after receiving a trip from Illinois investigators where Rose previously lived.

After searching Rose's Google account and home on Webb Girth Road, officials say they found at least one screenshot that contained three photos of children being sexually abused.

An additional forensic investigation of Rose's cell phone led investigators to discover at least 10 images and 10 videos of children.

Detectives arrested Rose on Sept. 29. He's now in the Hall County Jail charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS