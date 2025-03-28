Gainesville man arrested after 2lbs. of meth found in car, officials say

article

The Brief Trevor Wade Southers, 24, of Gainesville was arrested in Hall County after deputies found 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on March 20. The drugs, valued at approximately $78,200, were discovered in an SUV where Southers was a passenger; he now faces trafficking and possession with intent to distribute charges. The investigation led to a related bust in Madison County, where authorities seized four pounds of meth, firearms, and cash, resulting in an additional arrest.



A Gainesville man is facing methamphetamine trafficking charges after Hall County deputies found more than two pounds of the drug during a traffic stop last week, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Trevor Wade Southers, 24, was arrested Thursday, March 20, following a traffic stop around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mundy Mill Road and Creekside Place. Deputies initially pulled over the SUV for failure to maintain its lane. During the investigation, they discovered approximately 1,045 grams — or 2.3 pounds — of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigators responded to the scene and determined the drugs belonged to Southers, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Authorities estimate the street value of the meth at around $78,200.

The investigation extended beyond Hall County. SIU investigators developed intelligence about additional drugs located at a residence in Madison County and shared the information with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. That same day, Madison County investigators conducted a separate operation, leading to the seizure of approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and cash. One person was arrested.

Southers was taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

What we don't know:

At this time, a mug shot for Southers has not been provided.