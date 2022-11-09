Expand / Collapse search
Officials seize guns, drugs from suspect during elder exploitation investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
Hall County deputies estimated the 9.5 pounds of marijuana they seized to have a street value of approximately $45,000. (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman from Hall County has also been charged with a long list of drug and weapon-related crimes during an ongoing investigation.

Hall County officials arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old victim on Nov. 7.

When they arrived at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52, investigators said they also found 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number, 9.5 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $45,000, several THC vape cartridges and a number of Schedule IV drugs.

Hall County officials said the suspect had 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number, on his property. (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Stowers was charged with exploitation of an elderly person, 35 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of various drugs with the intent to distribute and more.

The suspect was booked at Hall County Jail with no bond.