Gainesville driver accused of crashing into apartment, hitting child, leaving the scene arrested

A Gainesville man accused of crashing his car into an apartment complex, seriously injuring a child and then fleeing the scene has been arrested.

Erickson Mondesir, 19, has been charged with hit and run and serious injury by motor vehicle after a crash at Lenox Park Apartments on Tuesday.

Police believe the crash was unintentional, but rather than rendering aid to the 8-year-old they say he hit, Mondesir ran away from the scene.

He was caught a short time later and taken to the Hall County Jail.

The child had to be airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.