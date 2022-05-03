Police: Gainesville Best Buy robbery suspect caught hiding in woods

article

Gainesville officers have arrested a man accused of robbing a local Best Buy at gunpoint.

At around 5:30 p.m. on April 30, officers were called to the Best Buy on the 600 block of Dawsonville Highway after reports of an armed robbery.

According to investigators, a man inside the store acted like he was going to buy a few MacBooks when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the employees, and escaped with two of the computers.

A K9 officer was able to track the man's scent to the fence line behind a nearby Home Depot. It was there that officers say they found the stolen computers, a handgun, and clothes.

A short time later, officers made contact with 20-year-old KeShani Colbourne of Elberton hiding in the woods and took him into custody.

Colbourne is now in the Hall County Jail charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and obstruction.