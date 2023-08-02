Gainesville babysitter arrested for almost killing 1-year-old, police say

article

A babysitter in Gainesville has been charged with felony assault after a child in her care was hurt and nearly killed, according to Gainesville Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Abby Elizabeth Chosewood suffocated and/or strangled a 1-year-old in February 2023.

Additional details have not been released. FOX 5 Atlanta has asked for more information.

She is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

