Slow down! Officials lower speed limit both directions on GA 400 highway

Roadsters used to going 65 mph on Georgia State Route 400 are in for a rude awakening. The Georgia Department of Transportation has officially lowered the speed limit for both the northbound and southbound highway lanes to 55 mph.

The new signs have already been posted. FOX 5 was told this speed reduction begins at Haynes Bridge Road and extends north of the city limits.

Police said they will be monitoring speed throughout the day and night and will be handing out citations to those who fail to slow down.