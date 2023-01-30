Expand / Collapse search

Slow down! Officials lower speed limit both directions on GA 400 highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Alpharetta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Georgia Department of Transportation lowers the speed limit from 65 mph to 55 mph on Georgia State Route 400. (Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation) (Supplied)

ATLANTA - Roadsters used to going 65 mph on Georgia State Route 400 are in for a rude awakening. The Georgia Department of Transportation has officially lowered the speed limit for both the northbound and southbound highway lanes to 55 mph.

The new signs have already been posted. FOX 5 was told this speed reduction begins at Haynes Bridge Road and extends north of the city limits.

Police said they will be monitoring speed throughout the day and night and will be handing out citations to those who fail to slow down.