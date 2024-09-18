GA-400 crash causes late-night traffic mess, injuries
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A late-night crash along Georgia 400 is under investigation.
It happened around 8:55 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Windward and McFarland parkways.
According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the crash shut down multiple lanes of traffic for a few hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
Authorities reported injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate as to the number or extent.
The crash remains under investigation.