Expand / Collapse search

GA-400 crash causes late-night traffic mess, injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 18, 2024 11:11pm EDT
Alpharetta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A late-night crash along Georgia 400 is under investigation. 

It happened around 8:55 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Windward and McFarland parkways. 

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the crash shut down multiple lanes of traffic for a few hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage. 

Authorities reported injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate as to the number or extent. 

The crash remains under investigation. 