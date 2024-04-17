FutureVerse: Atlanta may host America's first museum of the future

The museum of the future could come to Atlanta. A local team of developers wants to build FutureVerse in Downtown Atlanta. The $100 million proposal would showcase tomorrow’s innovations today. And it has the backing of Georgia’s major universities.

"FutureVerse is going to be America’s first and only museum of the future," said David Wynett, President and Chief Creative Officer. "We’re going to showcase today and tomorrow’s latest advancements in medicine and technology and art."

The proposed science museum would feature innovations and immersive digital displays the like of which you generally see in sci-fi flicks.

"It’s really going to take guests on these journeys 10, 20, 50 years from today and show what the world can be like," Wynnett said.

The development team is looking at various sites around downtown Atlanta. "We’d love to be in Centennial Yards," Wynnett said.

Centennial Yards sits across the street from State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an area commonly known as The Gulch. The $5 billion project will include high-rises, stores, a hotel and restaurants. It has progressed unevenly due to covid, economic slowdowns and court battles.

Tom Smith, an economist and finance professor at Emory’s Goizueta Business School, says the proposed museum could help in the revitalization of The Gulch and give a little boost to the Downtown economy.

"It does create opportunities for people to spend money," Smith said. "There is a potential for these kinds of museums to create some economic energy."

"We plan to bring in more than $50 million in our first year," Wynnett said.

Don’t expect the proposal to move faster than light. The development team is still trying to raise money.