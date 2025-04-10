Funeral today for University of Alabama senior killed when tree fell on campsite

article

The Brief The funeral for a University of Alabama senior killed during last weekend's storms will take place on Thursday. University of Alabama senior Malachi Crain died when a tree fell onto his campsite while he and three other men were sleeping in hammocks. The funeral will happen in South Carolina and a prayer service will take place in Alabama.



A man killed at a northwest Georgia campsite during last weekend's storms will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The tragic accident happened at Panther Creek Falls in the Cohutta Wilderness.

The backstory:

The Fannin County Fire Department's Search and Rescue team was activated around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday following a distress call reporting a life-threatening emergency.

A large tree had fallen onto a campsite where four young men were sleeping in hammocks.

Officials say a father and daughter camping nearby heard the incident and rushed to provide immediate assistance. They stayed with the injured group until emergency teams arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Fannin County Emergency Management Agency)

One man died at the scene. Another camper was airlifted to Blue Ridge Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

What we know:

In a Facebook post, Bama Catholic Campus Ministry identified the deceased man as Malachi Crain, a senior at the University of Alabama.

"While pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science he also served in many roles at Bama Catholic. He was the Vice President of Liturgy for 2024 and was known for his love of altar serving. He led a bible study and was discipling other men in our community for over two years," the post reads.

The organization says that they plan to lead a prayer service at the St. Francis University Parish in Tuscaloosa to honor Crain's life and to send support to his family.

What's next:

Crain's visitation and funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church in Gnatt, South Carolina.

Bama Catholic Campus Ministry is also planning to hold a Memorial Mass at a future date.