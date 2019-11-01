Funeral services for former State Senator Leroy Johnson

Family and friends gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of former State Senator Leroy Johnson.

Johnson was the first African-American elected official to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol building.

He is credited with helping desegregate the State Capitol after his historic 1962 election, becoming the first black lawmaker elected to the Georgia State Senate since reconstruction.

He died on October 24.

Leroy Johnson was 91.

