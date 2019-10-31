Former State Senator Leroy Johnson lies in state at Capitol

The public had the opportunity to pay their final respects to the first black lawmaker elected to the Georgia State Senate since reconstruction.

Former State Senator Leroy Johnson was lying in state at the rotunda of the State Capitol Thursday.

He is credited with helping to desegregate the State Capitol after his historic 1962 election.

Johnson's funeral will be held Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He died on October 24 at the age of 91.

