Funeral plans announced for Newnan School Resource Officer

Funeral arrangements are set for Officer Ricky Tostenson who served the Newnan Police Department as a School Resource Officer at Evans Middle School.

Officer Tostenson passed away on January 6. He served in law enforcement for 18 years with the past 10 being with the Newnan Police Department, Chief Brent Blankenship said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Officer Ricky Tostenson has passed away after his battle with COVID-19," the chief wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 12 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home.

Interment services to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park, officials said.

Anyone wishing to send condolences online can click here. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Newnan Public Safety Foundation.

