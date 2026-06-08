Funeral held for groom killed in Dawson County helicopter crash

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The Brief Funeral services were held Saturday in Lawrenceville for a man killed in a helicopter crash. Newlywed Dave Fiji died after the helicopter went down near Dawsonville. His bride, Jesni Fiji, survived the crash with injuries.



Family and friends gathered in Lawrenceville on Saturday to remember a newlywed who was killed in a helicopter crash after his wedding.

What we know:

Funeral services were held for Dave Fiji, one of two people aboard a Robinson R-66 helicopter that crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville on May 29.

According to authorities, Fiji and his wife, Jesni Fiji, had just exchanged vows before leaving in a Rolls-Royce to board the helicopter.

Dave Fiji was killed in the crash, while his wife survived with injuries. The pilot, identified as Nikhil Nargundkar, was also killed in the crash.

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What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Preliminary findings indicate the helicopter struck tall trees before going down.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.