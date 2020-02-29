Funeral held for murdered Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn in Alabama

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to say goodbye to 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn at her funeral in Alabama.

Gunn was a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta. The 23-year-old was a performance studies major at Fort Valley State University and was just months shy of graduation. She sang in the university concert choir and was also a part of the gospel choir.

At the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama on Saturday, Gunn was laid to rest at a ceremony that was open to the public.

Gunn was reported missing the day after Valentine's Day by her family. Police said she was last seen with her boyfriend, 23-year-old DeMarcus Little, around 3 a.m. the next morning.

The missing student's body was discovered the afternoon of Feb. 18, hidden under branches and leaves about 150 yards off the roadway. An autopsy later determined Gunn had been strangled to death.

Police arrested Little that day for criminal damage to property charges and named a "person of interest" in her death. Those charges stemmed from an incident where police said he slashed Gunn's tires of her car and smashed a window at her home on Feb. 5. Last Friday, he had just received bond during a court appearance when the GBI announced the malice murder charges in connection to Gunn's death.

A second suspect, Jaivon Abron, 22, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of making a false statement and one count of concealing a death. The GBI arrested Abron on Wednesday following a series of interviews with investigators since Gunn’s disappearance.

The GBI would not go into details about Abron, but did say he was high school friends with Little.

Investigators also stressed they are still searching for the front bumper of Gunn's car.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/anitra-gunn-memorial-fund. Anyone who would like to send a card or condolence can mail it to P.O. Box 366522, Atlanta, GA 30336.