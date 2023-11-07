Funeral arrangements set for stuntman, family members killed in I-285 crash

Funeral plans have been announced for the "Black Panther" stuntman and his family who tragically died after a crash on Interstate 285 Halloween night.

The crash happened along the exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 East on Halloween, just before midnight.

Investigators say Taraja Ramsess was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 when he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane.

Last week, 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess, 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and 1-month-old Fugibo Ramsess were confirmed dead. A GoFundMe fundraiser created for the family confirmed over the weekend that 10-year-old Kisasi Ramses succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

"Kisasi - or ‘Sauce the Boss’ - brought so much joy to the lives of so many, was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital," the GoFundMe wrote.

Taraja Ramsess (Courtesy of family)

It appears there are now two survivors: a 3-year-old female who was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, and a 15-year-old female who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Ramsess was a well-known stuntman who worked on multiple movies, including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and many more.

His partner, Lisa Ann Wilson, shared the news that the family will host a Janazah - a Muslim funeral service - for the four family members on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Masjid on Fayetteville Road.

Monday, Wilson shared a photo of her and Ramsess, saying in the caption "My love."

The GoFundMe for the family has since raised $93,000.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.