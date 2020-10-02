Funeral arrangements announced for Fulton County deputies killed in crash on I-20

The two Fulton County deputies who died after a crash along I-20, will be laid to rest next week.

According to the obituary for Kenny B. Ingram, a funeral is scheduled for Monday, October 5 at Noon at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta.

A funeral will be held for Deputy White on Wednesday, October 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta. Burial will take place at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.

Deputy Anthony White and Deputy Kenny Ingram were killed when state troopers said their county-issued vehicle struck a tractor-trailer that had stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane near Exit 190 on Interstate 20 eastbound in Columbia County, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

READ MORE: Identities of 2 Fulton County deputies killed in crash on I-20 released

The deputies were on their way to pick up an inmate to be transferred to the Fulton County jail.

Officials say the crash happened when a Fulton County Sheriff's Office Dodge Charger hit the rear of a tractor-trailer that had stopped due to traffic in the left lane. Both deputies inside were killed in the crash.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

According to investigators, the trucker was not injured. There were no other passengers in the sheriff's office vehicle.

Deputy White was a 7-year veteran having joined in Dec. 2012, and Deputy Ingram would have marked 15 years of service with the county in October. Both were assigned to the Law Enforcement Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.