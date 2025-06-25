Funeral for 12-year-old SW Atlanta boy reportedly planned for Saturday

article

There’s a final-hour fundraising push underway to support the family of 12-year-old Ja'Nylen Greggs, who was tragically killed by a stray bullet during a shootout more than a week ago.

Described as the center of his mother’s world, Ja'Nylen’s death has left his family grappling not only with grief but with the financial burden of planning his funeral. A GoFundMe campaign created to help the Greggs' family has raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page, a memorial service is planned for Saturday, although specific details have not yet been confirmed.

Atlanta police say one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the deadly shooting, while the search continues for two additional possible suspects. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.