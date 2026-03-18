Fundraiser aids teen's recovery, grandfather's funeral costs after ambulance crash

article

The Brief A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a teen injured and a grandfather killed during a roadside crash in Oconee County. An ambulance struck the pair while they were working on a disabled vehicle on Sunday night. Funds will support the teen's extensive recovery and funeral costs for the grandfather.



A family is mourning a grandfather and supporting his teenage grandson's recovery after both were pinned beneath an ambulance in a tragic roadside crash on Sunday evening.

Fatal ambulance crash on Atlanta Highway

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened Sunday night on Atlanta Highway, just east of Whitehead Road.

John Carter Martin had pulled over to the side of the road to help his grandson, Carter Schoon, with his disabled car.

The pair was standing outside the car, working on it, when a westbound ambulance from Northeast Georgia Medical Center struck it.

RELATED: Grandfather killed in Oconee crash involving ambulance, family says

The impact pushed the vehicle onto the north shoulder of the road, leaving Schoon and Martin pinned under the ambulance.

Martin passed away on the scene, while Schoon was rushed to a hospital.

He was then transferred to Arthur M. Blank Children's Hospital in Atlanta, where he underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery to help control bleeding.

According to his family, Schoon's injuries include a cut spleen, a broken left clavicle and multiple lacerations, but he remains stable.

Community support for the victims' family

What you can do:

The fundraiser, organized by Schoon's sister Kelsey Boyd, is seeking help to support the 17-year-old's mounting hospital bills and funeral costs for the family's beloved grandfather.

"Anything you can donate would help my family out greatly. Even if you can't donate at this time, please continue to pray," Boyd said.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Conner Schoon and his grandfather John Carter Martin. Martin died in a crash involving an ambulance on March 15, 2026. Schoon remains hospitalized. (Credit: Jennifer Martinez)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the ambulance driver involved in the crash will be charged.