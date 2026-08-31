Fulton school bus rear-ends sedan at Alpharetta intersection

article

The Brief A Fulton County school bus crashed into a sedan at an Alpharetta intersection on Haynes Bridge Road. The driver of the sedan reported minor injuries following the early morning rear-end collision. Police confirmed the school bus had no children on board during the crash.



A driver suffered minor injuries after a Fulton County school bus collided with the back of a sedan early Monday morning at an Alpharetta intersection, authorities said.

What we know:

Alpharetta police officers responded to the scene at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of Haynes Bridge Road and North Point Parkway.

The Fulton County School bus had no children on board, with the driver being the sole occupant at the time of the impact, according to the Alpharetta Police Department.

The sedan driver was evaluated for minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Fulton County school bus rear ended a sedan in Alpharetta on August 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the drivers involved or confirmed what caused the bus to hit the sedan.

Police have not stated whether any citations will be issued following the morning crash.