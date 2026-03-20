Fulton deputy allegedly uses patrol car to burglarize girlfriend's apartment

The Brief Veteran Fulton County Deputy Kenio Mike has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s Buckhead apartment while driving his marked patrol car. Warrants state the deputy stole 13 bottles of perfume, three tracksuits, and a Glock handgun after a dispute regarding parenting styles. While Deputy Mike has bonded out and is currently on administrative duty, legal experts suggest he could face additional charges and the revocation of his law enforcement certification.



A veteran Fulton County deputy is on administrative duty after Atlanta Police say he broke into a Buckhead woman's home.

What we know:

Deputy Kenio Mike, a five-year veteran of the force, is accused of burglarizing his former girlfriend's Northeast Atlanta apartment on March 12.

Kenio Mike mug shot (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, the incident happened at the MAA on Alexander Road. Police say Deputy Mike stole 13 perfume bottles, three tracksuits, and a Glock handgun with a magazine. An arrest warrant reveals the two had been arguing about parenting styles prior to the incident. The victim reported that Mike was captured on a Ring camera, and a warrant states his marked patrol car was also spotted on Flock license plate reader video at the time of the burglary.

While some items may have belonged to the deputy, local attorney and former police officer Jackie Patterson notes that you cannot legally break into an apartment if your name is not on the lease.

What they're saying:

"When you carry a badge and a gun, it is a position of trust, so when you betray that trust, then clearly not only is it a crime, but it also could be a violation of his oath of office. So if he gets indicted, I'm confident that they are probably going to add a violation of oath of office," Patterson said.

Sheriff Pat Labat has since placed Deputy Mike on administrative duty. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said: "We hold our team to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. We take any allegations of criminal conduct seriously."

What's next:

Despite being back on the job in an administrative capacity after bonding out of the Fulton County Jail, Patterson believes Mike's career is in jeopardy. He expects the case to be reported to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST), which could result in a suspended or revoked certification.