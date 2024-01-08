Discounted Uber, Lyft program for Fulton County seniors may undergo changes

A popular senior rideshare program that has served as a model for the nation, may undergo changes soon.

Residents who are 60 years old or older and live in Fulton County can take an Uber or Lyft for just one dollar per ride.

The Fulton County Uber/Lyft program fills a transportation gap for senior residents who can no longer drive or might not want to take the bus.

The Common Courtesy Uber and Lyft contract is a growing and popular program that transports seniors to their doctor's appointments, the grocery store or any errands they may have.

However, as more seniors have signed up for the 16 $1 rides per month, funding is tightening.

"It's gotten so popular that we are going to have to make some changes. The only requirement is that you be at least 60 years old," Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts said.

Fulton County Health and Human Services COO told the board an income assessment or means test would likely help them better manage the program and determine how many people they can serve.

Chairman Pitts says if the ride-share program and a second bus contract called Transdev – which offers wheelchair and other assistance – are to continue, the cost share may go up for some seniors. Right now, there is no cost for the Transdev program

"It's probably not sustainable going forward. So, what we are going to do this year, it's what we are calling a means test to try and figure out what changes we can make. The primary one is some income restrictions," Chairman Pitts revealed.

The county administration is studying the means testing solution right now.

Actual changes to the program are likely several months away.