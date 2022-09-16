Fulton County DA says 2020 election probe may lead to prison sentences

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says that former President Donald Trump could testify before the special grand jury investigating whether he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Willis said that she and her team have heard allegations that serious crimes were committed and that some individuals may end up in jail.

"The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told the Washington Post.

While she did not identify anyone or possible charges, Willis has hinted about making a decision possibly this fall.

Willis opened the investigation early last year, prompted by a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that conversation, Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could "find" the exact number of votes that would be needed to flip the election results in Georgia. Denying wrongdoing, Trump has described the call as "perfect."

About a month earlier, Trump had called Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn Biden’s victory in the state.

In June, a spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney told the FOX 5 I-TEAM she is considering requesting that Trump testify under oath before the panel.

Speaking to the Post, Willis said that "a decision is going to have to be made, and I imagine it’s going to be made late this fall."

Willis has sought testimony from numerous witnesses with ties to Trump as part of her investigation, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Giuliani, who’s been told he’s a target of the investigation, testified before the special grand jury in July. Nearly 20 people have been notified they are targets of the criminal investigation, and more could be added.

Earlier this month, prosecutors said in a court filing that a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by the former president had been pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign.

Trump has blamed voter fraud for his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. State officials and federal investigators, including Trump’s own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 contest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.