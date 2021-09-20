Fulton County to offer free COVID-19 test kit deliveries to some zip codes

Some residents in Fulton County will be getting access to free, self-administered rapid COVID-19 tests.

The Fulton County Board of Health will be offering the tests to residents in 18 of the county’s 39 zip codes as part of its Say Yes! COVID Test initiative. Health officials encourage residents to use the test twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to help stop the spread of the virus.

"Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Lynn Paxton, MD, MPH, District Health Director with the Fulton County Board of Health. "Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes."

Fulton County residents living in 30291, 30213, 30268, 30303, 30308, 30311, 30310, 30314, 30312, 30315, 30318, 30331, 30336, 30344, 30354, 30337, 30349, and 30363 are eligible to get those tests delivered to their homes. They can also be picked up at the following clinic locations:

● Fulton County Board of Health, 10 Park Place, Atlanta, GA 30303

● Adamsville Regional Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta

● College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park

Neighborhood Union Health Center, 404-612-4665

The nasal swab tests are manufactured by Quidel and processed by CareEvolution. The tests are being paid for locally and with a federal grant.

For more information or to sign up visit CovidTestFultonCounty.org.

